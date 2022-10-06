0
Menu
Sports

Juventus bid farewell to Kwadwo Asamoah after announcing his retirement

Kwadwo Asamoah 1 Former Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Serie A giants, Juventus, have recently bid farewell to their former player, Kwadwo Asamoah, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

In a tweet, Juventus wished the Ghanaian well in his future endeavours.

"Thank you for everything, @Asabob20(Kwadwo Asamoah)! All the best for the future!" the club tweeted.

Kwadwo Asamoah joined Juventus in 2012 and stayed for six years, from 2012 to 2018.

He won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies, and three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13 with the Bianconeries.

After a meeting with his agent, Pastorello, following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

The former Liberty professional is now set to take a career path as a player agent.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: