Juventus looking to pair Thomas Partey with Renato Sanches

Thomas Partey and Renato Sanchez

Italian giants Juventus want to reconstitute their midfield in the summer and are weighing up the chance of pairing Renato Sanches with Arsenal and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Portuguese, despite being around for a long time is just 24 years and there will be strong competition from Milan for his services, he is a player who is very much liked at the top of the Juventus club.



Raised in Benfica, Juve have been keeping an eye on him practically since he left Portugal for Bayern in the summer of 2016, but for various reasons he has never pushed on the accelerator.



According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are keen on pairing the two midfielders in their side next season.



Renato Sanches has made 24 appearances with a goal and 5 assists so far this season and is showing good things with Lille, even if at the end of the season the French champions will probably be forced to sell him at not exactly prohibitive costs as his contract expires in 2023.



These are conditions that can tempt Juventus in the hunt for the talented midfielder, although they expect competition from some European clubs.



The Portuguese does not run alone, alongside him the profile of the Ghanaian Thomas Partey stands out again , who is four years old and ten centimeters taller than Sanches but they would like to have them both.

The Juventus management was on the verge of launching the attack when the player was still owned by Atletico Madrid and with that shirt crossed Juve more than once in the Champions League.



Specifically, starting from the round of 16 of the 2018-19 edition, that of the comeback against the Colchoneros, signed by the hat-trick of an unattainable Cristiano Ronaldo.



Also in 2019-20, especially in Spain, Thomas showed all his physical power in a spectacular 2-2.



In October 2020 Arsenal spent 50 million Euros to secure the player who struggled in the Premier League at the beginning,but has remarkably improved without reaching extraordinary peaks.



His contract with the Gunners is long expiring in 2025 and he is prized at no less than 40 million Euros which can be discouraging, but Juventus for now looks out the window and sends signals from there.