Juventus plot Partey and Sanchez signing to form strong midfielder partnership next season

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A outfit, Juventus are planning to sign Ghana and Portuguese internationals Thomas Partey and Renato Sanchez next summer.

Currently contracted to Arsenal, the Black Stars midfielder has been in excellent form in the last few weeks.

While his performance in the English Premier League has received praise in recent times, reports suggest that Thomas Partey could leave London at the end of the season.

This is due to the high interest from Juventus as the team aims to build a stronger team for the 2022/23 league campaign.

Besides Thomas Partey, Juventus are serious about securing the services of Renato Sanchez.

The Portuguese has been phenomenal for Lille this season and is tipped to make a giant transfer from the French Ligue 1 side to the Old Lady.

Juventus believe that with Thomas Partey and Renato Sanchez, the team would have a stronger midfield to compete for glory next season.

