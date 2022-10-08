0
Juventus respond to Kwadwo Asamoah's retirement

Kwadwo Asa23 Kwadwo Asamoah

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Juventus thanked and said goodbye to former player Kwadwo Asamoah, who announced his retirement from active football this week at the age of 33 to pursue new career as a football agent.

The Serie A club took to Twitter to say:

"Thank you for everything, @Asabob20,! All the best for the future!"

Kwadwo Asamoah made his Black Stars debut in 2009, playing 71 times for Ghana and scoring four goals.

He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

Kwadwo Asamoah won 13 trophies with Juventus and last played for Cagliari in the Italian Serie A.

