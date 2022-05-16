Juventus wants Arthur Melo - Partey swap deal ahead summer window - Reports

Thomas Partey

Italian giants, Juventus are interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the summer transfer window.

The two-time Champions League winners who have endured a difficult campaign are keen to augment their squad for the 2022/22 campaign.



According to daily AS, Partey’s outfit, Arsenal are demanding 35 million euros as a fee but the Bianconeri hope for a trade and are willing to offer Arthur Melo.



The former Serie A champions sees Partey as a strong option to improve the side for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old has been in excellent form for the Gunners this term despite injury setbacks, featuring 26 times in all competitions and scoring 2 goals in the process.



Partey who picked up a thigh injury in early April has started training and could feature in the Gunners final game of the season against Everton on May 22.