K.K Fosu reveals why he ventured into football management

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu a.k.a KK Fosu, who now manages a football club, has revealed why he decided to venture into football management.



KK Fosu who currently owns Stars Football Clubs revealed that he has been managing his music career while acting as a football administrator.



According to the ‘Sudwe’ hitmaker, football management is what he does currently as a job while music remains his main source of income.

He noted that he decided to venture into football to empower the youth.



“I always want to empower talent, especially the youth. When you empower talents, you empowering generations,” KK Fosu said on Asempa FM.



“So I don’t see the need to empower someone who has talent. I know some will ask if I have quit music but it's not. I still sing because it feeds me but we need to do business and it's business I am it's not a job,” he stated.



The veteran artiste disclosed that he had paid school fees for a lot of players because "most of my players are juvenile, coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is aware."



