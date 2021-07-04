K.P Boateng plays for Hertha Berlin marks debut game since return

Kevin-Prince Boateng in action for Hertha Berlin

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng played his first game for his boyhood club Hertha Berlin for the first time in 14 years since returning to the Bundesliga club this summer.

The journeyman departed Italian Serie B side AC Monza for his country of birth to join his boyhood club Hertha Berlin.



Hertha Berlin defeated lower tier side Schwarz-Rot Neustadt by 16-0 in a pre-season friendly match played on Thursday 1st July 2021.



Prince Boateng failed to score in the said match but was a pure delight to watch as he dazzled and entertained the handful of Hertha Berlin fans in attendance. Despite failing to find the net, Boateng earned a lot of praise from his coach after the game.

“Everyone knows that Kevin is a good footballer. He organizes, every pass makes sense with him," coach Pal Dardai said after the game.



Boateng joined Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal recently, ending his relationship with Serie B side AC Monza.