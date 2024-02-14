KIA, regional airports spread cheer to mark Valentine's Day

The activities were meant to show love appreciation to passengers travelling through the airports

Passengers travelling through Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and the regional airports in the country were, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, treated to a host of activities including the distribution of branded chocolates, toffees and serenading music.

The move by the GACL management is aimed at promoting the regular consumption of polyphenol-rich cocoa and it’s associated health benefits. It was also to bring cheer to passengers using the various airports.



These activities, which run throughout the day, are meant to show love and appreciation to passengers travelling through the airports. The Ghana Airports Company Limited also wished the general public a Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14 every year has become synonymous with chocolate as the day is also marked as National Chocolate Day in Ghana.