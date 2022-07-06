0
KP Boateng absent from training ahead of club friendly against Energie Cottbus

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng was absent on Monday when his Hertha Berlin outfit stepped up pre-season training.

Although not every player has reported to camp, the German Bundesliga side is gradually intensifying work in pre-season.

Yesterday when the team put in work at the training grounds, several players including veteran KP Boateng were absent.

Although he had trained with the team last week, sources say he had an engagement with club managing director Fredi Bobic to be excused from training on Monday.

This week, Hertha Berlin are preparing in training for a scheduled friendly match against German fourth division side Energie Cottbus.

While it is currently unclear, it is understood that if KP Boateng takes part in training in the coming days before Thursday, he will feature in the friendly.

The friendly match between Hertha Berlin and Energie Cottbus will be played on Friday at 19:00GMT.

