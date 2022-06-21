0
Menu
Sports

KP Boateng eyeing a place in Black Stars squad for 2022 WC after extending Hertha Berlin stay - Report

KP Boateng KP Boateng

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Experienced Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng will be pushing to earn a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after signing a new contract extension deal with Hertha Berlin.

The forward last season had injury problems after signing for his boyhood club in the German Bundesliga.

Late in the season, KP Boateng displayed his quality and helped Hertha Berlin to escape relegation.

This week, footballghana can confirm that Hertha Berlin have decided to award the veteran with a one-year contract extension deal as reported by the club’s Sporting Director Fredi Bobic.

In good shape and pumped up for the upcoming 2022/23 football season, KP Boateng has set sight on hitting top form.

The attacker wants to catch the eye of the technical team of the Black Stars to ensure he makes the Ghana national team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sources say it is likely KP Boateng will seek talks with Ghana head coach Otto Addo who also works in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

It is unclear whether the former Black Stars forward will get his chance for a final dance with the Ghana national team.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
Related Articles: