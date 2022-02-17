KP Boateng in feisty exchanges with Hertha Berlin teammate at training grounds

KP Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng on Tuesday clashed with his Hertha Berlin teammate Myziane Maolida at the training grounds on Tuesday over some gestures which he was unhappy about.

The pair had to be separated by teammates and coaches at the training grounds as emotions boiled over between the pair.



Veteran Boateng was irked by the derogatory gestures shown towards him by his young teammate when he warned the youngster not to lose the ball but he waved him away.



This infuriated the 34 year old former Barcelona, AC Milan ace as he confronted the 23 year old Frenchman about his actions.



Boateng was not excited by the conduct of his young teammate and had some feisty exchanges with him before the pair were separated.

“If you don’t feel like it, you go out. At some point it will be over, concentrate on your game."



“We have to accept the fight and prepare the game against Leipzig with a lot of clarity.” Korkut said.



Hertha Berlin are deeply involved in the relegation dog-fight after their 2-1 defeat at Greuther Furth.