KP Boateng in line to feature for Hertha Berlin against Hoffenheim

Herthas Kevin Prince Boateng Waehrend Eines Trainingsspiels. Kevin Prince-Boateng

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng is finally set to have chances to play more minutes for Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

The veteran signed a contract extension deal with the Berlin-based club in the summer after helping the team to avoid relegation last season.

Since the start of the season, KP Boateng has struggled for playing time while battling with fitness as well.

After the September international break where Jean-Paul Boetius has been diagnosed with a testicular tumor, there is a chance for the former Black Stars attacker to be given the chance to play.

This week, the former AC Milan superstar has trained well and is likely to start for Hertha Berlin in the game against TSG Hoffenheim over the weekend.

His coach Sandro Schwarz is hoping that no injury will set in so that he counts on the quality and the experience of the player.

