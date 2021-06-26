KP Boateng likely to miss Hertha Berlin opening day training

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is likely to miss Hertha Berlin’s opening day training for the upcoming season.

The 34-year-old sealed a move to the German Bundesliga this week after his contract with Serie B side AC Monza expired at the end of the season.



The attacking midfielder signed a contract running until 2022 as he returns to the boyhood club.



He will wear the number 27 shirt for the 'Old Lady.'

The Bundesliga outfit has a training camp planned in Neuruppin on Wednesday after the kick-off training but it is unclear whether the Ghanaian forward will take part in the opening training due to the Euro 2020 Championship.



Boateng is currently working as a pundit for Germany TV station ARD and with the tournament set to end on July 11, he is likely to miss the club’s opening day training.