KP Boateng opens up on how he helped Hertha Berlin boss to beat Hamburg in play-off

KP Boateng (right) puts in a sliding tackle

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed the role he played towards Hertha Berlins relegation survival at the end of the season.

Boateng steered his outfit to survive relegation after victory over Hamburg on Monday night.



The 34-year-old started and played 89 minutes as the capital-based side recovered from a first leg defeat to win 2-0 and confirm their stay in the German topflight.



Hertha Berlin, who were down by a goal from Friday's first leg leveled the scores just four minutes into the game after former Manchester City defender Derdryck Boyata scored.



Marvin Planttenhardt sealed victory with a 63rd minute strike to keep the Old Ladies in the league for another season.

According to the former AC Milan star, he put together the right team with his trainer Felix Magath in their game against Hamburger SV.



"A big stone fell from my heart. The emotions are as if we had become champions, ”said Boateng.



The whole season didn't go as expected; “Today I was there again when it mattered. I threw everything out again. The coach gave me a free hand. I put together the right team with him," said Boateng, showing that he was more than just a player for Hertha and Magath.



“Boateng felt we needed experienced people. We more or less lined up like Boateng said,” said Magath.