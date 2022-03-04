KP Boateng sees future in show business

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng (34) from Bundesliga club Hertha BSC is planning a future in show business after the end of his career. "I'm thinking of a show on Saturday evening," said the native of Berlin in an interview with the Milan daily Corriere della Sera .

He is now working on a TV series about his life, in which Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone (75) will also be involved.



"I grew up without a father. We were many siblings, I left home when I was 15. I had nothing. In the series we want to show that pain and wounds can also lead to success," said Rio's half-brother - World Champion Jerome Boateng.



Boateng: "I'm not afraid"

After the end of the current season, he could hang up his football boots. "I'm not afraid, I have a lot of plans for the future. But then again I think I could keep playing," mused the midfielder. After working as an analyst for the ARD at the EURO last year, he hopes to be used as an expert for the World Cup in Qatar.



At the same time, he will continue to fight against racism. "I thought it would be easier to find footballers, singers and actors who want to fight racism. But it is difficult to find someone who is 100% committed. They have contracts, sponsors and are afraid of losing something,” complained the former Ghana international.