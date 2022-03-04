KP Boateng to retire in the summer?

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin Prince Boateng is gradually getting close to hanging his boot after a glittering career that has spanned 16 years across various countries and teams.

The 34 year old joined his boyhood side Eintract Frankfurt in the summer to much fan fare but that has all evaporated as he has been on the periphery at the club.



It has become quiet on the pitch around Kevin-Prince Boateng (34) – far too quiet!



The times when globetrotters (13 clubs in 16 years!) could shine with top performance on the field are over. Since returning to Hertha, Boateng has played in just twelve league games – an average of 32 minutes per game. There is nothing more in it.

He hasn't been on the field at all since mid-January. That's why rumors about the end of the ex-Milan star's career are becoming more and more likely. When is it? Hertha insider Paul Gorgas talks about this in the current "Stammplatz" episode, the daily soccer podcast from BILD!



Gorgas: "It's no longer physically good enough for professional sport. The risk of injury is just too great. At Hertha it's over in the summer and he said that Berlin should be his last stop."