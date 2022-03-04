0
Menu
Sports

KP Boateng to retire in the summer?

Skysport De Kevin Prince Boateng 5438600 Kevin-Prince Boateng

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kevin Prince Boateng is gradually getting close to hanging his boot after a glittering career that has spanned 16 years across various countries and teams.

The 34 year old joined his boyhood side Eintract Frankfurt in the summer to much fan fare but that has all evaporated as he has been on the periphery at the club.

It has become quiet on the pitch around Kevin-Prince Boateng (34) – far too quiet!

The times when globetrotters (13 clubs in 16 years!) could shine with top performance on the field are over. Since returning to Hertha, Boateng has played in just twelve league games – an average of 32 minutes per game. There is nothing more in it.

He hasn't been on the field at all since mid-January. That's why rumors about the end of the ex-Milan star's career are becoming more and more likely. When is it? Hertha insider Paul Gorgas talks about this in the current "Stammplatz" episode, the daily soccer podcast from BILD!

Gorgas: "It's no longer physically good enough for professional sport. The risk of injury is just too great. At Hertha it's over in the summer and he said that Berlin should be his last stop."

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Interesting nicknames of Ghana’s presidents
I got pregnant for another man - married woman
Shatta Wale, Medikal rent private jet for U.S tour
My husband beats me but I cannot leave him - woman
Adwoa Safo writes to Bagbin
I disagree with prosecution of Ato Forson – Ken Agyapong
Why Stephen Appiah is trending on social media
Kwadwo Poku on how he became Asamoah Gyan's friend
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Related Articles: