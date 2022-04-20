KP Boateng was convinced to play for Ghana - Laryea Kington entreats GFA to lure Odoi and co

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has urged the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to convince Ghanaian players of foreign descent to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup.



Following Ghana's qualification, the GFA has reportedly begun talks with Ghanaian players abroad who are eligible to play for Black Stars.



Laryea in this regard has encouraged the FA, citing Kevin Prince Boateng as an example.



“If we can convince Kevin-Prince Boateng to play for Ghana, then we must try all means to convince Mohammed Salisu, Hudson Odoi, and other players to join us for the World Cup because they are doing extremely well with their clubs”

The reported names who are on the GFA's list include Mohammed Salisu(Southampton), Inaki Williams(Athletic Bilbao), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Callum Hudson Odoi(Chelsea), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Tareq Lamptey(Brighton and Hove Albion), among others.



Laryea singled out Salisu and Odoi, who he believes are in good shape and will be a good addition to the Black Stars.



“Salisu and Odoi are playing for better clubs in Europe, these players are doing well for Southampton and Chelsea so if we are able to convince them to play for Ghana, I think it will play a major role to help us at the World Cup.”



Ghana edged out Nigeria in the playoffs round to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars have been in Group H, alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022, and ends on December 18, 2022