KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil begins individual training

Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil

Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil, has started personal training after recovering from an injury.

Paintsil has been out of action for KRC Genk in the Belgian topflight after sustaining an injury.



Paintsil continued to work intensively on his return from a hamstring injury.



The former Tema Youth winger received tough individual training from physical coach Glenn van Ryckegem.

In the next few days it will have to be seen how Paintsil reacts to the increased efforts, only then will it be clear whether he can be deployed again on Saturday in Ostend.



Paintsil was out of Ghana's squad for the Brazil and Nicaragua friendly games but will hope to return to the squad for the 2022 World Cup.