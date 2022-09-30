2
Menu
Sports

KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil begins individual training

Black Stars Winger, Joseph Paintsil Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil, has started personal training after recovering from an injury.

Paintsil has been out of action for KRC Genk in the Belgian topflight after sustaining an injury.

Paintsil continued to work intensively on his return from a hamstring injury.

The former Tema Youth winger received tough individual training from physical coach Glenn van Ryckegem.

In the next few days it will have to be seen how Paintsil reacts to the increased efforts, only then will it be clear whether he can be deployed again on Saturday in Ostend.

Paintsil was out of Ghana's squad for the Brazil and Nicaragua friendly games but will hope to return to the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: