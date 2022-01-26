KT Hammond goes wild on Milovan Rajevac over stupid, racist comment

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond

KT Hammond questions rehiring of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond has lashed out at Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, labelling the manager's comment the defeat to Comoros as 'stupid and racist'.



Contributing to a debate on the floor of Parliament over Ghana’s underwhelming showing at the AFCON, KT Hammond chastised the Serbian coach for being tactically inept.



He shuddered to understand why the Ghana Football Association settled for a coach who in his view is bereft of any tactical insight.

He argued that the role should have been reserved for a Ghanaian coach, intimating why such a move would have worked in favour of the country.



"Coach Milovan or whatever his name is, who the hell is he? The man comes in you sack him and then somehow somebody decides that this old whatever he is should be brought back to Ghana, is he the only thing that God gave to the football fraternity of Ghana? And you talk about players not respecting local coaches and that is why they went for a foreign coach." The MP said at a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, January 25, 2022.



"One horrible statement that I'm told 'because I told you I didn't watch it (Ghana v Comoros) it was those who watched it that told me that he said it at the after match interview' he made a very stupid if it is true. Mr. Speaker, stupid statement, a derogatory statement, a racist statement that well he has come to make sure that we qualify for the world cup. Can you imagine?" he added.



Ghana recorded their worst ever Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) performance in the 2021 edition in Cameroon. The four-time winners failed to progress past the group stage.



Couple with the disappointing performance was an embarrassing 3-2 loss to debutant Comoros. A defeat that brought Ghana's hope of ending a 40-year-old AFCON trophy jinx to a halt.

Speaking after the defeat, Rajevac said his major priority is to qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a comment Hammond believes is 'racist, stupid and derogatory'.



“I will not resign, because I came here to take Ghana to the World Cup.” The unfortunate words of Coach Milo.



Milovan’s future has become an issue debate with the Sports Ministry openly expressing its displeasure in the Serbian coach.



Reports indicate that the FA has been instructed by the Ministry to give Milo a dismissal.