Kabelo Bosilong weeps over Anthony Baffoe’s departure from CAF

Anthony Baffoe has resigned from CAF

CAF Events Manager Kabelo Bosilong has eulogized Anthony Baffoe following his departure from the Confederation of African Football.

The former Ghana international has officially tendered his resignation to leave his post as Deputy General Secretary of the the continental football body.



Baffoe, who took up the role in 2017, has spearheaded football development across the continent since taking charge of his role.

In a post on his Facebook page, Bosilong thanked Baffoe for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.



”Your departure from CAF is a sad day for African Football. Thank you for all that you’ve done for our beautiful game but especially for being a big brother to me and so many others. All the best with what the future holds for you and your family…and as you always say ‘God’s time is always the best’…”