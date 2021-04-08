Kaduna College of Forestry student kidnappers release narrate im 'painful' 28 days experience in captivity

Di student don narrate wetin e take eye see

One of di five students of College of forestry for Kaduna wey dey northern Nigeria wey kidnappers release on Monday don narrate wetin e take eye see to BBC Pidgin

Di student wey BBC no go mention im name for safety reason, say na only God keep dem alive as na 'very dirty' water di kidnappers bin dey give dem to drink.



E add say, di 28 days e spend inside bush with di kidnappers na di most painful for im life and something wey e no go ever forget.



"If not for God me and my oda colleagues for no dey alive, apart from di very dirty water dem dey give us to drink, di feeding na only twice every day and na just small portion of either fruits or spaghetti."



"Anoda thing be say all of us na from di same plate we go chook hand so sometimes before pesin hand reach di plate food don finish and dat's all."



"Sleeping time na for floor for everybody with insects and everything."



Di released student say e feel happy say e dey free now but dey always think about di oda students wey still dey with di kidnappers and to sleep still dey hard am.

"I dey happy to be free but at di same time I dey also sad if I remember di oda students wey still remain. Anoda thing wey dey worry me now na lack of sleep, if sleep start small I go just wake up."



Di 200 level student also tok about the much circulated video wey show di kidnappers dey flog students.



"Di reason dem do dat video na because dem say if our pipo and goment see us dey chop beating dem go quickly release money."



On why dem release only five of dem leave di rest dia e say, di kidnappers give dem message to carry come.



"Di message wey dem give us be say make goment pay dem money on time in order for dem to release di oda students."



Na on di 11th of March gunmen enter di Kaduna College of Forestry and pack 39 students from dia hostel go.

Few days later, di gunmen release video wia dem dey flog di students and later demand N500m as ransom from goment.



On di 27th of March, father of one of di kidnapped student Mallam Ibrahim Shamaki die and family members say di issue of im kidnapped child bin dey disturb am wella.



Kaduna state Govnor Mallam Nasir El rufai say, im policy be say e no negotiate with di kidnappers, talk less of paying any ransom.



As for dis five students, some pipo say dia family pay something although state goment maintain say no money was paid for dia release.



