Kaduna govnor say labour union chief dey 'wanted' for economic sabotage as workers strike dey on

NLC oga Ayuba Wabba and others dey wanted for economic sabotage, El-Rufai bin tok

Kaduna state governor say authorities don declare NLC oga Ayuba Wabba & others from di workers union wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

Di govnor tweet say anyone wey know wia e dey hide make e send message to di Ministry of Justice.





KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward! — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 18, 2021

Di govnor tweet dey come as di industrial action of workers for di state enta di second day.

Airports, train stations, public schools and hospitals and others dey shut down as other commercial activities dey paralysed as di strike dey on.



