Kaduna govnor say labour union chief dey 'wanted' for economic sabotage as workers strike dey on

118553594 591a5724 3c59 48bd 9cb3 653e81634b28 NLC oga Ayuba Wabba and others dey wanted for economic sabotage, El-Rufai bin tok

Tue, 18 May 2021 Source: www.bbc.com

Kaduna state governor say authorities don declare NLC oga Ayuba Wabba & others from di workers union wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

Di govnor tweet say anyone wey know wia e dey hide make e send message to di Ministry of Justice.



Di govnor tweet dey come as di industrial action of workers for di state enta di second day.

Airports, train stations, public schools and hospitals and others dey shut down as other commercial activities dey paralysed as di strike dey on.

