Kaduna university kidnap: College of Forestry students kidnappers release video

Dis na foto suspected bandits wey meet Kaduna based cleric Sheik Gumi earlier dis month

Tuesday, March 27th 2021, make am 47 days in captivity for students of College of Forestry for Kaduna state after gunmen enter dia school pack dem go on March 12th. Di kidnappers don release video showing di students.

Kaduna govnor Nasir El-Rufai yan say pressure from pipo no go make am change im stance of not negotiating with terrorists and bandits after video from 2014 comot wey show am dey call on goment of former president Goodluck Jonathan to negotiate for di release of di Chibok Girls.



Dis na 5 tins wey happun for di video wey di students kidnappers release



1 Di intro show say di kidnappers dey eager for attention-



From di intro wey di kidnappers do for Hausa language dem first introduce dia victims as students of Kaduna college of forestry and one of di kidnappers tell di oda say make dem make female students tok first.



"Ka bari mace ta fara magana."(allow female to tok first) One of dem was heard telling di oda kidnapper.

Dem do dis one before dem call di first lady to speak.



2 Female student wey first tok call on parents to helep



As a way to show lack of confidence for goment side, di female student wey di kidnappers allow to tok first in Hausa language tok say she dey beg parents to helep dem.



"Parents abeg make una helep us, no be small suffer we dey here, make una gather money come save us."



3 N30 million for all di students- From discussions from di video, di kidnappers say dem go allow all di students go if dem go get N30 million ransom for all of dem.

For inside di video, dem ask one of di females to tell her parents how much dem ready to accept for all di students now and she yan say N30 million.



Dis na sharp difference from di N500 million wey some reports say dem ask goment to pay when dem first kidnap di students.



4 Rain dey beat us as no room to sleep- One of di students wey di kidnappers allow to tok say all di rain wey dey fall now as Kaduna don begin experience rainy season dey fall on top dia body.



"We no get room to sleep so na outside we dey and rain dey beat us everytime, make parents and goment helep us, no food and most of us dey sick, no be small suffer for here."



5 Dem mix di students with oda pipo dem kidnap from oda places

Among di kidnapped wey tok for di video no be all be students from college of forestry. E get some wey dem kidnap from oda places come put them together.



One woman wey tok say dem kidnap her from inside Kaduna city and her husband na soldier, she say she don spend 18 days with di kidnappers and dey beg her family to pay ransom so dem go free her.



