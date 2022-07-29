0
Kamal Sowah: Club Brugge counting on Ghanaian midfielder this season

SOWAH KAMAL Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah will get more game time with Club Brugge in this season according to a report by Het Nieuwsblad.

The 20-year-old joined the club from Leicester City last season for nine million euros but never got the chance to impress before he was loaned out.

Kamal Sowah moved to the Eredivise to play for AZ Alkmaar where he made eight appearances for the club.

The Belgian side will be counting on the attacking midfielder this season but will be deployed in a new role.

Club Brugge have no plans of selling the Ghanaian midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Brugge manager Carl Hoefkens would like to use him as an attacking midfielder, to replace Hans Vanaken.

The former Leicester City midfielder is likely to get more opportunities with the first team should he impress with his performances.

Kamal Sowah has already made one appearance for Club Brugge in the ongoing season.

 

