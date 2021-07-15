Kamal Sowah begins pre-season with Leicester City

Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah has joined Leicester City's pre-season camp after a successful loan stint with Belgium side OH Leuven.

The 21-year-old is currently under the observation of manager Brendan Rogers after excelling in Belgium since joining OH Leuven on loan two seasons ago.



Last season, Sowah netted eight times and created six assists in the Jupiler Pro League and was one of the best players for Leuven as they sustained their league status.



His performances saw him earn a call up to the senior national team of Ghana, but declined the invitation for the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast last month.

Sowah and his Leicester City teammates including compatriot Daniel Amartey are going through gym works and fitness drills as they prepare ahead of the upcoming season.



Leicester City have lined up friendlies against Burton, Wycombe and QPR before the Community Shield game against Manchester City next month.