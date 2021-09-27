Kamal Sowah in Club Brugge squad for UCL tie against Leipzig

Kamal Sowah (Right)

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah has been named in the Club Brugge squad for the clash against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The talented attacker has been in impressive form since his move to the Belgian giants and is expected to feature in tomorrow’s game.



Ahead of what will be a difficult game, the Black Stars youngster has been selected.



As a result, he is travelling with his Club Brugge teammates today. The team has already left Belgium and is expected to arrive in Germany this afternoon.

If he stays sharp in a final training session later today, Kamal Sowah could start for his team in the Uefa Champions League encounter against the Germans on Tuesday.



Find below the full 22-man squad of Club Brugge travelling to Germany for the tie against RB Leipzig.