Kamal Sowah is perfect for AZ Alkmaar – Alkmaar’s DoF

Kamal Sowah

AZ Alkmaar’s Director of Football, Max Huiberts has described the club’s acquisition of Kamal Sowah as perfect for the club’s ambitions.

Sowah joined the Dutch side from Club Brugge after struggling to settle at the Belgian champions despite a brilliant start to life at the club.



The Ghanaian winger is expected to bolster Alkmaar’s squad for the remainder of the season and Director of Football Max Huiberts described Sowah as a perfect fit for the club.

“We have carefully looked at an offensive reinforcement. Kamal fits the profile we envisioned, with his speed and depth. In addition, it can be used in multiple positions.” Max Huiberts told the club’s website



“With the addition of Kamal to our roster and the definitive transfer of Yusuf Barasi and Ernest Poku, we are ready to continue our chosen path in the second half of the season,” he further added.