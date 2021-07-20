Kamal Sowah returns to Leicester City on permanent basis

Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian youngster Kamal Sowah will feature for English Premier League side Leicester City next season after ending loan spell at Belgian side OH Leuven.

The 21-year old who joined the Foxes in 2018 after a successful trial has spent the last two seasons on loan at OH Leuven.



Last season, Sowah netted eight times and created six assists in the Jupiler Pro League and was one of the best players for Leuven as they sustained their league status.



His performances saw him earn a call up to the senior national team of Ghana, but declined the invitation for the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast last month.

At the end of the loan spell, the enterprising midfielder has returned to parent club and is currently having a pre-season with the club.



Kamal Sowah is believed to be ready for the next step in his promising career and is looking forward to new season with Leicester City.