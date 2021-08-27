Kamal Sowah’s Club Brugge faces Man City, PSG and Leipzig in Champions League

Fri, 27 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah will battle it out with strong opponents in Group A of the Champions League as Club Brugge have been handed a difficult group.
The Belgian giants have been placed in Group A alongside English Champions Manchester City, French giants PSG, and Leipzig.
The former Leicester City player sealed a record move to Club Brugge in the ongoing transfer window.
Sowah will also be making his debut in the competition this season.
The youngster had an impressive season with OH Leuven in the 2020-21 season on loan.
He joined Leicester from Right To Dream Academy after the two teams played a friendly in England.
