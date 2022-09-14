Kamal Sowah scores in Club Brugge's 4-0 away win against FC Porto

Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian international, Kamal Sowah was on the score sheet for Club Brugge on Tuesday night as he helped the team to ran riot over FC Porto.

The Belgian club today played as a guest to the Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit in round two of games of this season’s Uefa Champions League.



Despite the tag of favourites, the visitors led at halftime thanks to a strike from Ferran Jutgla in the 15th minute.



Two minutes into the second half, Ghana’s Kamal Sowah got his name on the scoresheet when he equalized with a fine strike to double the lead for Club Brugge.

Thanks to two additional goals from Andreas Olsen and Antonio Nusa, Club Brugge held on to secure a massive 4-0 win against the Portuguese giants.



The victory has sent the Belgian club to the summit of Group B of this season’s Uefa Champions League after round 2.