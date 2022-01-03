Kamal Sowah tests positive for coronavirus

Ghana international Kamal Sowah

Belgian giants Club Brugge have confirmed midfielder Kamal Sowah is isolating after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The Ghanaian is among six players who have contracted the virus following their return from the Christmas holidays.



The rest are Matej Mitrovic, José Izquierdo, Senne Lammens, Noah Mbamba and Ruben Providence.



All six players were absent on Monday when the club held their first training of the new year.

Sowah has to test negative before re-joining the team, and it is likely that he will play no part in Brugge’s friendly games against Karlsruher and Feyenoord this week.



However, he is expected in the squad before the Belgian Pro League resumes on January 15 with Brugge hosting STVV.



Kamal has made 13 appearances and contributed one assist following his big move in the summer from Premier League side Leicester City.