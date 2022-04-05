Kamaldeen Sulemana among the best performing youngsters in the world

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana is ranked 11th among the 100 best performing U21 outfield players from 32 European divisions, according to a brand-new methodology that takes into account players' performance compared to colleagues, the employer team's sporting level, and that of opponents.

The list was compiled by the CIES Football Observatory.



The study not only mentions a player's pitch position, but also the role they play within the squad based on fifteen technical profile factors.



The latter are based on 11 game indicators gathered by our partners InStat and span eight different game areas, as specified in the 74th edition of the CIES Football Observatory Monthly Report: air defence, ground defence, recovery, distribution, take on, chance generation, air assault, and shooting.



Sulemana, who is playing his first season in France, has been performed creditably well for Rennes, who are presently third in Ligue 1.

He has four goals and two assists to his credit.



The 20-year-old is now sidelined with a back injury and has been out since February 20.



As a result, the former Nordsjaelland star was unavailable for the Black Stars' victory against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in late March.



Rennes are confident that he will be back before the end of the month.