Kamaldeen Sulemana among top 10 teenagers with most goals in Europe's major leagues

Black Stars forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been ranked among teenagers with most goals in Europe's major leagues.



The Stade Renne winger is ranked fifth in the list posted by Football Talent Scout on twitter.



The 19-year-old has scored four goals in the Ligue 1 for Rennes and as a result sits behind Stade Reims' Hugo Ekitike, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, and Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter in the 6-man list which has Bolonga left-back, Aaron Hickey tied with Sulemana at the bottom.



The highly-rated Ghanaian winger has also made the list of Four Four's top 50 most exciting teenage footballers in 2022.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was ranked 25th on the list by the reputable football Magazine.



The former Nordsjaelland player made his African Cup of Nations debut at the 2021 AFCON which was hosted by Cameroon.



Unfortunately, his debut was uninspiring as Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of games. The youngster started all the three group games for Ghana.



