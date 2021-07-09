Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ibrahim Sadiq score as Nordsjaelland maul Vittesse Arnheim

Ghanaian duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ibrahim Sadiq were on target for FC Nordsjaelland in their heavy win in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Nordsjaelland whitewashed Dutch Eredivisie side Vittesse Arnheim 5-0 in Delden.



Ivorian youngster Simon Adingra put the Danish Superliga side ahead as early as the 3rd minute.



Sadiq doubled the advantage for Nordsjaelland three minutes from recess.

Sulemana who was a second half substitute increased the tally in 80th minute before Oliver Antman and Emeka Nnamani added the other goals.



Sulemana, 19, has been linked a move this summer with Manchester United, Ajax Amsterdam, Stade Rennais and Liverpool all monitoring the highly-rated forward.