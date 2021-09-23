Kamaldeen Sulemana becomes second youngest player in French Ligue I to score brace

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, scored a brace for Stade Rennais against Clermont Foot to become the second-youngest player in the French Ligue I to achieve that feat.

The 19-year-old has been impressive for Stade Rennais since joining the club from Danish club Nordsjaelland in the summer.



Kamaldeen scored on his league debut for the club against RC Lens in that 2-2 draw.



On Wednesday night, Stade Rennais hammered Clermont Foot 6-0 with Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring two quick goals in the 55th and 57th minute



Jonas Martin and Martin Terrier gave the hosts a two-goal lead before halftime.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was then replaced in the 78th minute by Mathis Albine.



According to a French journalist, Pierre Lejolivet Kamaldeen Sulemana becomes the youngest player to score a double in Ligue 1 since Ousmane Dembélé.



The double from the Ghanaian means he has now scored three Ligue 1 games since joining Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window.