Kamaldeen Sulemana caused me a lot of problems - PSG's Nuno Mendes

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana continues with his impressive form in the Ligue 1 and according to PSG's Nuno Mendes, he is the toughest opponent he has faced this season.
Nuno Mendes joined PSG from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window.
The youngster has been very impressive for the French Ligue I giants and continues to command a place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting eleven.
The Portuguese international is impressed with the performance of Kamaldeen Sulemana who has taken the Ligue I by storm.
According to him, the 19-year old is the toughest opponent he has faced in the league this season when the two sides met in that 2-0 defeat to Stade Rennes.
"There is one that caused me a lot of problems, it is Sulemana from Rennes," conceded the young Lusitanian defender.
The Ghanaian international joined Rennes from Nordsjaelland in the summer and has scored four goals and one assist in the ongoing campaign.
