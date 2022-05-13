Kamaldeen Sulemana declared fit to face Marseille in Lig Un

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana injured

Kamaldeen Sulemana returns from injury



Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Rennes squad to face Marseille



Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, could stage his return to the pitch when Stade Rennes take on Marseille in the French Lig Un this weekend.



The winger has been declared fit to play after weeks of battling a back injury which forced him out of action for a while.



Kamaldeen started training with the first team a week ago after recovering from his setback.

Kamaldeen got injured in February ahead of Ghana’s World Cup playoffs and struggled to return to full fitness.



According to the player who can’t wait to return to active football, it's been difficult watching his teammates play every week for FC Rennes.



Prior to his injury, the winger played 20 matches and scored 4 goals with 2 assists.



Kamaldeen’s return could be a big sign for the Black Stars as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.