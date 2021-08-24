Kamaldeen Sulemana delighted with Rennes first win of season

Kamaldeen Sulemana played 47 minutes of the game

Ghana star Kamaldeen Sulemana is excited Rennes claimed their first win of the season at the weekend.

Rennes beat 1-0 Nantes at the Roazhon Park on Sunday to end their winless start to the French Ligue 1 season.



After two straight draws, Rennes knew they had to improve to overcome a Nantes side who had picked up four points from the first two games.



They did as striker Martin Terrier scored the only goal in the second half.



Sulemana came off the bench to replace injured Belgium winger Jeremy Doku who has Ghanaian roots two minutes before halftime.

And was quite decent in the 47 minutes he played.



The 19-year-old has now played three games for Rennes and scored one goal - stunner in the season opener against Lens.



