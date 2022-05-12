Kamaldeen Sulemana eager to feature for Stade Rennais FC

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian international, Kamaldeen Sulemana is eager to play for Stade Rennais FC again this season before the 2021/22 football season in France is concluded.

The player recently recovered from an injury that has kept him on the sidelines for three months.



Having put aside the frustrations of not being able to play, Kamaldeen Sulemana has now started training with his teammates.



From information gathered from sources close to the talented winger, he is elated to be back on the grass and has made it a priority to get match fitness to ensure he plays again for his club before the end of the French Ligue 1 season.

In his absence, FC Stade Rennais did put up a good fight and as a result, will play in Europe next season.



For the next match of Stade Rennais, the team is scheduled to take on FC Nantes later tonight in what will be an away match.



Unfortunately, Kamaldeen Sulemana is not in the matchday squad and must watch the game from the stands.