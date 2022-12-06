8
Menu
Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana exits Black Stars Whatsapp platform after World Cup elimination - Reports

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghana 2021 Afcon Stade Rennais forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Stade Rennais forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana has exited the Black Stars WhatsApp platform following the team's elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

The fast and pacy winger made his World Cup debut against South Korea as a substitute in the second group game at the Education City Stadium.

The 20-year-old also came on against Uruguay in the final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana needed a draw to make it to the next round of the tournament but suffered a 2-0 defeat to the two-time world champions.

Following the shocking elimination, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward has however exited the team's platform.

According to Bright Kankam Boadu of Pure FM, Sulemana was left fuming due to lack of game time at the Mundial.

Sulemana produced his best performance in the final game against Uruguay, but it was a little too late for the Black Stars to make a difference.

He has been rated as the fastest player following his impressive performance against the South Americans despite the defeat.

Sulemana will return to France to rejoin his Rennais teammates as they prepare for the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup.

It is unknown if the the promising forward will return to the team again.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin