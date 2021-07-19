Kamaldeen Sulemana explains why he picked Stade Rennes over Ajax

Kamaldeen Sulemana signed for Stade Rennes over the weekend

Ghanaian football sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed the factors that swayed him to pick French side Stade Rennes and not the juicy offers that had poured in from England, Italy, Germany and Holland.

According to Sulemana Stade Rennes’ track record of giving young players a platform to flourish was the main reason why he signed to join them from Norwegian side FC Nordsjælland.



Kamaldeen’s move to the French Ligue 1 side was officially unveiled on Friday after passing his medicals and signing the dotted line.



Rennes managed to edge out Ajax who were equally interested in the former Right To Dream player’s services. The French club paid 15 million Euros or 13 million pounds and they have signed the Ghanaian to a 5-year deal.



Kamaldeen told Rennes’ official website that he was very convinced by the team’s project and vision in terms of grooming young players and that was why he decided to make the journey from FC Nordsjælland.

“I am very delighted to have joined Stade Rennes which is a very good French club. Their project appealed to me and the Ligue 1 Uber Eats is one of the best leagues in Europe.



Rennes has a good team which is full of talent. I know that the club has a reputation for its player development and for a young player like me, it is the best choice to make in terms of progression.



In terms of young player development, Kamaldeen will have the likes to fellow youngsters, Edouard Camavinga and Jeremy Doku, to see as examples of young players who are getting groomed and prepared for the next level of their careers.



Kamaldeen joins the legion of Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah and John Boye as Ghanaians who have played for Rennes at a point in their careers