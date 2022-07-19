Kamaldeen Sulemana is the best U-21 dribbler in Europe's top 5 leagues

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian wonder-kid Kamaldeen Sulemana was the best dribbler in Europe’s top 5 leagues in the 2021-22.

The 20-year-old was the U21 player with most successful dribbles per 90 (4.8) in Europe’s top 5 leagues during the 21/22.



He scored four goals in the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 for Stade de Rennes despite being out for the greater part of the second round of the season.

He’s expected to play a big role in the club’s league campaign this season following his FIFA World Cup qualification with the Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



He played for Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon in January 2022.