0
Menu
Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana is the best U-21 dribbler in Europe's top 5 leagues

20220718 132839 Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian wonder-kid Kamaldeen Sulemana was the best dribbler in Europe’s top 5 leagues in the 2021-22.

The 20-year-old was the U21 player with most successful dribbles per 90 (4.8) in Europe’s top 5 leagues during the 21/22.

He scored four goals in the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 for Stade de Rennes despite being out for the greater part of the second round of the season.

He’s expected to play a big role in the club’s league campaign this season following his FIFA World Cup qualification with the Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He played for Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon in January 2022.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Related Articles: