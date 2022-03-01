Kamaldeen Sulemana likely to miss Ghana-Nigeria doubleheader

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars coach Otto Addo to submits squad on Thursday

Kamaladeen suffers injury at training



Kamaldeen's injury return date uncertain



Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana is a doubt for Ghana's World Cup playoff tie against Nigeria.



The Stade Rennes winger is currently nursing a back injury he suffered in February during training.



Sulemana, as a result, has missed Rennes’ last two games and could as well miss the Black Stars doubleheader against Nigeria if he does not get fit in time.

With his return date unknown, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is said to delay his decision on including the youngster in the squad to face the Super Eagles.



According to reports, Addo will submit his squad to the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



The first leg of the tie is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Whereas the second leg is set for Tuesday, March 29, to Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.