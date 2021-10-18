Kamaldeen Sulemana makes Ligue 1 Team of the Week again after Rennes win at Metz

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in L'Equipe's team of the week for the fourth time this season.

The rising star has taken the Ligue 1 by storm and was on target on Sunday as Stade Rennais traveled to the Stade Saint-Symphorien to beat Metz.



Sulemana beautifully controlled a pass from Flavien Tait before nutmegging a Metz defender and then poking it home.



The 19-year-old joins Germany defender Jerome Boateng and Dimitri Payet of Marseille in the team of the week.

Teammates Hamari Traore, Gaetan Laborde and Martin Terrier were all in the team of week ten.



Strasbourg duo of Ibrahim Sissoko and Anthony Caci join Matteo Guendozi of Marseille to complete the list.