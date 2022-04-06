0
Kamaldeen Sulemana named among best performing young players in the World

Kamaldeen Sulemana Eu Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana has been rated as among the best performing youngsters in Europe by the CIES Football Observatory.

The football statistical and analytics company did the research into it with their partner InStat.

Kamaldeen is rated 11th among the best 100 performing players under the age of 21 with all of the outfield players from 32 European leagues.

They took into cognizance players' performance compared to colleagues, the employer team's sporting level, and that of opponents.

The study not only mentions a player's pitch position, but also the role they play within the squad based on fifteen technical profile factors.

The latter are based on 11 game indicators gathered by our partners InStat and span eight different game areas, as specified in the 74th edition of the CIES Football Observatory Monthly Report: air defence, ground defence, recovery, distribution, take on, chance generation, air assault, and shooting.

He has four goals and two assists to his credit.

The 20-year-old is now sidelined with a back injury and has been out since February 20.

