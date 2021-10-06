Kamaldeen Sulemana named in L'equipe's top ten revelations of the season

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in L'equipe's top ten revelations of the season.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form since joining Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window from FC Nordsjaelland.



The French tabloid selected the teen sensation as one of the discoveries of Ligue 1 after nine matches in the ongoing campaign.



Sulemana has scored three goals in the French league and provided an important assist as Stade Rennais shocked PSG on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

He is joined by Mohamed Bayo (Clermont), Mohamed-Ali Cho (Angers), Kevin Danso (Lens), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Hugo Ekitike (Reims), Malo Gusto (Lyon), Issa Kaboré (Troyes), Timothée Pembélé (Bordeaux) and Pablo Rosario (Nice).



The Right to Dream Academy graduate has also netted one goal in Europe.