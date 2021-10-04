Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Ligue 1 ToTW after stupendous performance against PSG

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of Week 9 after a splendid performance against Paris Saint Germain on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
The Stade Rennais attacker provided the assist for the opener as the Red and Black defeated the French giants 2-0 at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.
Sulemana stole the spotlight from PSG's deadline trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.
French tabloid L'equipe included the 19-year-old in the team of the week for the third time this season.
The Ghana international whipped in across and which was turned in by Gaëtan Laborde- right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Just after the break, Rennes doubled their lead through Flavien Tait who delivered a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Sulemana nearly scored on 61 minutes but his right-footed shot from outside the box went too high.
- Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Andre Ayew bags fourth goal, as Schlupp scores on injury return
- Tekpetey and Manu score late as Ludogorets beat Levski Sofia in Bulgaria
- Gilbert Koomson nets debut goal for Norwegian leaders Bodo/Glimt
- Watch highlights of how Kamaldeen Sulemana inspired Stade Rennais to victory against PSG
- Jeffrey Schlupp reveals mission in Crystal Palace’s draw with Leicester City
- Read all related articles