Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Ligue 1 ToTW after stupendous performance against PSG

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of Week 9 after a splendid performance against Paris Saint Germain on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Stade Rennais attacker provided the assist for the opener as the Red and Black defeated the French giants 2-0 at the Stade de la Route de Lorient.



Sulemana stole the spotlight from PSG's deadline trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.



French tabloid L'equipe included the 19-year-old in the team of the week for the third time this season.

The Ghana international whipped in across and which was turned in by Gaëtan Laborde- right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.



Just after the break, Rennes doubled their lead through Flavien Tait who delivered a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.



Sulemana nearly scored on 61 minutes but his right-footed shot from outside the box went too high.