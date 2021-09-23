Kamaldeen Sulemana nets brace as Stade Rennais tore apart Clermont Foot

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, netted twice and was unplayable as Stade Rennais destroyed compatriot Salis Samed's Clermont Foot in Ligue I on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old continued his fine form this season by scoring two outstanding goals in the space of two second-half minutes.



Jonas Martin and Martin Terrier gave the hosts a two-goal lead before halftime, and Sulemana exploded after the break, netting in the 55th and 57th minute to extend the advantage.



And with the game beyond the reach of Clermont Foot, Rennais added two more from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was then replaced in the 78th minute by Mathis Albine.



The double from the Ghanaian means he has now scored three Ligue 1 games since joining Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window.



His compatriot Salis Abdul Samed lasted the entire duration for Clermont Foot.