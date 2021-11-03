Kamaldeen Sulemana nominated for Ligue 1 October player of the month

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Red-hot Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been shortlisted for the French Ligue 1 Player of the Month of October.

The Stade Rennais forward was in top form for the Red and Blacks in October, as they went unbeaten in the month.



The 19-year-old started the month with an assist in the 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain and scored in the 3-0 drubbing of FC Metz.

The Ghanaian teen was in the team of the week twice in the month of October.



Sulemana will compete for the award against Angers' Mohammed Ali Cho and Evann Guessand of OGC Nice.