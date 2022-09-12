0
Kamaldeen Sulemana on target for Rennes in heavy win over Auxerre in Ligue 1

FcJ5I52XgAEH Ct Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana weaved his magic to help Stade Rennes beat Auxerre in the French Ligue 1.

The enterprising winger registered his name on the scoresheet as Rennes thumped Auxerre on Sunday.

It was his first goal of the season, opening the scoring for Rennes in the 5-0 win over Auxerre on home turf.

Sulemana pounced on a loose ball, raced into the box, and curled the ball low into the net from the left wing.

After that, the attacker was denied a second as his goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Auxerre's defender.

Sulemana finished the week on a high note, having impressed in Rennes' Europa League victory over AEK Larnaca in midweek.

Rennes scored twice in a 2-1 win against the Cypriot club, with Sulemana assisting on both goals.

So far, the 20-year-old has been involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting on two others.

